© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Off the Record

October 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OFF THE RECORD

Season 54 Episode 14 | 27m 45s

The panel recaps Tuesday's vice presidential debate. How did it play in Michigan? The guest is Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak, fresh off her Democratic National Convention appearance. Colin Jackson, Lauren Gibbons and Joey Cappelletti join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 10/02/24
Support for Off the Record is provided by Martin Waymire.
Extras
Watch 10:53
Off the Record
Oct. 4, 2024 - Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D) | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Sen. Mallory McMorrow, (D) Royal Oak
Clip: S54 E14 | 10:53
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 27, 2024 - Jason Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Battle over school safety bill. Guest: Jason Roe, GOP Consultant, Roe Strategic LLC.
Episode: S54 E13 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 20, 2024 - Jamie Roe | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Harris, Trump and Vance visit Michigan. Guest: Jamie Roe, GOP Political Consultant.
Episode: S54 E12 | 27:45
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
September 13, 2024 - Correspondents Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Post Debate Correspondents Edition.
Episode: S54 E11 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
September 6, 2024 - Scott Ellis | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: New polling data. Guest: Scott Ellis, Michigan Licensed Beverage Association.
Episode: S54 E10 | 27:45
Watch 15:40
Off the Record
Aug. 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OTR OVERTIME
Guest: Pete Hoekstra, State GOP Chair.
Clip: S54 E9 | 15:40
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 30, 2024 - Pete Hoekstra | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Two Trump visits to Michigan in one week. Guest: Pete Hoekstra, Michigan GOP Chair.
Episode: S54 E9 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 23, 2024 - Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topics: Trump in Howell, Whitmer speaks and DNC. Guest: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), U.S. Senate.
Episode: S54 E8 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 16, 2024 - Rep. Haley Stevens (D) | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: GOP Attacks on Democratic ticket. Guest: Rep. Haley Stevens, (D) Oakland County.
Episode: S54 E7 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
August 9, 2024 - Jim Blanchard | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: Presidential Race in Michigan. Guest: Jim Blanchard, Former Michigan Governor.
Episode: S54 E6 | 27:45