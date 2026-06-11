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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/12/26

Season 2026 Episode 24

As the United States approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we're looking at the state of our democracy and where we’re headed. On a special edition of Washington Week, Jeffrey Goldberg sits down with The Atlantic's Tim Alberta, Idrees Kahloon and Ashley Parker, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch, Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker.

Aired: 06/10/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 3:58
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why is America the economic engine of the world?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 3:58
Watch 16:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Clip: S2026 E24 | 16:16
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/5/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E23 | 26:46
Watch 11:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Clip: S2026 E23 | 11:49
Watch 8:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Clip: S2026 E23 | 8:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/29/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E22 | 26:46
Watch 11:16
Washington Week with The Atlantic
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E22 | 11:16
Watch 9:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership
Clip: S2026 E22 | 9:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/22/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 22, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E21 | 26:46
Watch 5:31
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's political rampage
Trump's political rampage
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:31