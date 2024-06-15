WKAR storytellers are winners at Michigan Emmy® Awards 2024

EAST LANSING, MI; June 15, 2024 — Storytellers from WKAR Public Media and the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University have been honored with five regional Emmy® awards by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The awards were announced at the 46th Annual Emmy® Michigan Awards Gala in Detroit on June 15, 2024.

WKAR is a PBS member station serving Michigan’s capital region.

“When I think about these remarkable achievements, I’m filled with pride in our team. These awards reflect the dedication and talent that WKAR staff and our associates bring to their craft every day,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR general manager. “We could not do the work that we do without support from our mid-Michigan community. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every donor and partner of WKAR. Your unwavering support makes it all possible: creating high-quality, award-winning content that serves our community.”

WKAR staff and associates had nominations in 12 categories. These are the award winners:

Education/Schools

"Building the Reading Brain"

Steven Boughton, Producer

Jason Vlahos, Editor

Children/Youth/Teen – News

"Curious About Careers"

Carol Yancho, Producer

Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent

Host Composite ("Beyond the Score")

Al Martin, Host

Children/Youth/Teen

"Curious Crew – Baseball Science"

Carol Yancho, Producer

Rob Stephenson, Writer

Multimedia Journalist

"Distinctly Michigan"

Mike Castellucci, Multimedia Journalist

The Michigan Emmy® represents the most experienced and talented television professionals from all disciplines of the industry and from all of Michigan’s 11 television markets.

For more about the awards, and to see the complete list of nominees and winners, visit natasmichigan.org.

