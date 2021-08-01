-
With two weeks until the election, more than one and a half million Michiganders have returned their absentee ballots. That’s out of the 2.8 million…
Michigan election officials are bracing for some big challenges on November 3, and a final vote count may take several days.Absentee ballots are pouring…
The Lansing City Clerk said a video shared by the Michigan Republican Party showing an unlocked ballot box is from before absentee ballots were mailed out…
Clerks in Michigan cities or township of at least 25,000 people can start processing a surge of absentee ballots a day before November's presidential…
Michigan saw its first cases of the coronavirus in March right around the time of the state’s presidential primary.After that, election officials had five…
A record number of voters are expected to vote by mail in Tuesday’s primary but there’s a divide among Republicans in the state about the practice.Some…
The League of Women Voters of Michigan plans to challenge a decision by the state Court of Appeals.The court ruled the Republican-controlled Legislature…
Former vice-president Joe Biden won Michigan’s presidential primary last night. Some Bernie Sanders supporters in Lansing felt their full voice was not…
Meridian Township began preparing 60 days ago for the March 10 Michigan Primary. The clerk and a team made up of about 150 people have been working to…
Michigan’s top election official is already advising voters that results from Tuesday’s presidential primary will likely be late.In a conference with…