America Amplified

-
Latino voters in Michigan are a diverse and growing voting bloc with a range of political affiliations and opinions. Can any of the candidates count on this group to push Michigan’s electoral vote left or right?
-
Como uno de los grupos demográficos de más rápido crecimiento en los Estados Unidos, se proyecta que los latinos constituyan más del 15% de todos los votantes elegibles en las elecciones de noviembre. Sin embargo, muchos están siendo objetivo de desinformación política en las plataformas de redes sociales.
-
As one of the fastest growing demographics in the United States, Latinos are projected to make up more than 15% of all eligible voters in the November election. But many are being targeted with political disinformation on social media platforms.
-
Michigan’s 400-thousand eligible Latinos voters could hold the key to winning the state, but more than half aren't registered to vote.