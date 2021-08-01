-
Ingham County officials are visiting jail inmates to help them register to vote on November 3. County Clerk Barb Byrum and Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth…
A recount of an East Lansing School Board Race will not happen Monday. The candidate who initially called for the recount withdrew his request. Noel…
Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says she’s confident in the security of today’s special election. The county is trying to resolve a malware attack on its…
Voters in Ingham County will use new voting equipment beginning in August. The replacement to the more than decade old voting system currently being used…