Lansing City Council elects Jeremy Garza as council president

The Lansing City Council welcomed two newly elected members Wednesday night and chose a new council president to lead the group.

City officials administered the oath of office to Trini Lopez-Pehlivanoglu and Tamera Carter, who voters elected to at-large seats on the council last November. Officials also held a swearing-in ceremony for incumbent Ward 1 Councilmember Ryan Kost, who won a special election in 2022 and was elected to a full four-year term in 2023.

The group voted unanimously to select City Councilmember Jeremy Garza for council president and Adam Hussain as council vice president. The roles give the two more authority in running meetings and addressing city business.

Arjun Thakkar / WKAR-MSU (from top to bottom) Judge Kristen Simmons administered the oath of office for Lansing City Council to Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu, Tamera Carter and Ryan Kost.

Garza, a plumber with United Association Local 333 plumbers and pipefitters union, has represented Southeast Lansing as the Ward 2 councilmember since 2018. He's taking on a leadership role with the council after its previous president, Carol Wood, stepped down at the end of her term.

Garza thanked the group for their support.

"I think this is a very big honor," Garza said at the city council meeting. "Thank you for trusting this in me and I will make sure that we are collaborative, working together."

Hussain was first elected in 2015 and was re-elected in November. He represents Southwest Lansing as the Ward 3 Councilmember and said he's excited to work with Garza.

"I think he is absolutely the right person for this particular position, and I look forward to supporting him and making sure that his presidency, and obviously this iteration of council, that we’re incredibly successful collectively," Hussain said.