Nassar survivors and families sue MSU for lack of transparency

Survivors of sex abuse from former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar are filing a lawsuit against Michigan State University.

The group of parents and survivors known as POSSE (Parents of Sister Survivors Engage) are seeking information about a decision to not release of thousands of MSU documents tied to Nassar.

Attorney General Dana Nessel had asked those documents in 2018 for an investigation she began at the behest of the Board of Trustees. Nessel eventually closed the case in 2021 due to a lack of cooperation from the university. She renewed that request in April of this year, citing new membership in the group.

Members of the MSU Board of Trustees had cited "attorney-client" privilege in their decision to keep the documents private. In an interview with WKAR in March, Board of Trustees Chair Rema Vassar said releasing the documents was a priority for her.

However, the board again declined to publish them during an April meeting.

The survivors allege the university and the trustees violated the Open Meetings Act and Michigan Constitution by holding secret votes and decisions on the matter.

The lawsuit calls for the court to cancel decisions made behind closed doors and publicly vote on releasing the 6,000 documents; for the university to turn over emails and other communications about decisions trustees may have made out of the public eye, in violation of the law; to have the court declare that MSU violated the Freedom of Information Act; and to compel the university to comply with both FOIA and the Open Meetings Act going forward.

The group is not seeking financial retribution at the time.