For two years, Dennis Hinrichsen has served as Lansing’s first Poet Laureate. As his term ends, a new poet laureate has been named. Laura Apol is an…
Thirty-three high school students from across Michigan will face off in the state finals of a poetry recitation contest.Poetry Out Loud is scheduled March…
If you’ve gone walking around Lansing over the past couple of weeks, you might have seen something on the sidewalk: Poetry. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more…
Thursday night, a crowd will gather at the steps of the Michigan State Capitol Building. They won’t be there to hear a political stump speech though, it…
Over the past few months, the search was on to locate the inaugural Lansing Poet Laureate. Today, Weds. April 19th, that individual was announced. Hear…
Only 6 states in the U.S. do not have a Poet Laureate, and Michigan is one of them.After attempting to make that happen a few years ago, a group of…
A new recording project features Lansing artists working in the realm of spoken word music. Scott Pohl talks with Tyler Jenson, the musician responsible…
Remember what Iambic Pentameter is? We preview the Great Lakes Commonwealth of Letters sonnet competition, which closes appropriately on the Ides of…
Current State's Jamie Paisley speaks with a National Book Award winner and Guggenheim fellowship recipient, the Ypsilanti-based poet Clayton Eshleman,…
Andrea Scarpino of Marquette has been named poet laureate of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Scott Pohl talks with her about her work and life in the…