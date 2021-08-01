-
Ingham County voters approved nearly every millage proposal on Tuesday’s ballot. Voters said yes to two millages related to recreational quality of life.…
Besides the mayoral and city council races in Lansing, surrounding areas are also having primary elections today. During today’s primary elections,…
Doctor Jim Hines filed more than 22 thousand signatures to appear on the August 2018 Republican primary ballot.Hines says he’s a fan of President Trump…
Current State's Mark Bashore recaps yesterday's primary election results with Kyle Melinn from MIRS News and Bill Ballenger from the Inside Michigan…
Lansing residents go to the polls next Tuesday to vote in their next primary election. Four incumbents on the city council are facing challengers, as well…
Three Republicans running for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination appeared together Thursday in their only televised debate of this primary season. The…
Michigan residents who want to vote in the August 7 primary election have only a few days left to register.Monday is the deadline to register for the…
Four candidates have filed to run in Michigan’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Wednesday was the deadline for candidates for most state and federal…
Former Massachusetts governor and Michigan native Mitt Romney has won the Michigan primary, edging out rival GOP hopeful Rick Santorum. At 11 p.m.…
About 2,500 people gathered at Michigan State University Monday afternoon to attend a rally by GOP presidential hopeful Ron Paul. The Texas congressman is…