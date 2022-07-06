© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

City of Jackson's redrawn ward map impacts some residents' polling places in upcoming elections

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published July 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Screenshot of the City of Jackson 2022 ward map
City of Jackson
/
The City of Jackson updated its ward map earlier in 2022.

Every 10 years, population changes reported by the U.S. census impact how municipalities draw their district lines and ward borders.

A new map updating the boundaries of wards in the city of Jackson changes where some residents will vote in the August primary election.

Earlier this year, the Jackson City Council adopted changes to boundary lines for five out of the city’s six wards.

While there aren’t any ward-specific elections next month, Aaron Dimick, the city’s public information officer, says the new map does affect where some people will go to vote.

“We are just making residents aware that the ward that they live in may have changed and where ... they go to vote in person, they have changed and their city council representative may have changed as well," he said.

Dimick says the city will be sending out information about polling places via mail before the election.

"They're going to get an updated voter registration card from the city clerk's office," he added.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
