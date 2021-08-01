-
A new messaging system is helping parents of babies in Sparrow Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit monitor how their newborns are doing.The system is…
-
A Lansing resident has filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights following an alleged racist incident between a Sparrow Hospital…
-
As the number of coronavirus infections in Michigan continues to climb, local hospitals are experiencing the effects of what some health officials are…
-
More than a thousand COVID-19 patients have been treated and released by Sparrow Hospital in Lansing since March.Sparrow crossed the milestone last week…
-
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is allowing patients recovering from COVID-19 to receive visitors. The action is partly thanks to the advocacy of Doctor Mindy…
-
Lansing's two hospital systems are now vaccinating front line workers against COVID-19.At McLaren Greater Lansing’s main campus on Thursday, Dawn Chapel,…
-
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is moving its collection site for donations of supplies like gloves, masks and sanitizing wipes on Monday.So far, more than a…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic hit home for Ingham County Commissioner Carol Koenig in recent weeks. Her partner came home from the hospital this week after a…
-
When you think of hospital staffs, you think of doctors and nurses. You might also think of cleaning personnel and food services.During this time of…
-
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Cooley Law School Stadium. The Holiday Lights Stadium Style event opened to the public on Saturday.…