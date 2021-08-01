Weekend winners and losers in sports

-
MSU Homecoming Weekend; Michigan State Madness; MSU Football; MSU Men's Basketball; U-M Football; High School Football; Zach Berridge; Weekend Winners. It…
-
Michigan-Michigan State Rivalry; MSU Football Expectations; Brian Lewerke; Madre London; Detroit Lions; Weekend Winners and Losers.It's a sunny day,…
-
College Football; MSU Football; Brian Lewerke; Spartan Stadium Attendance; U of M Opener; Heisman Watch; Weekend Winners.Happy Labor Day from "Current…
-
Detroit Tigers; MLB Trade Deadline; Justin Verlander; MSU Football Practice; Team Motto; Demetrius Cooper; Weekend Winners.Clocks are ticking and trades…
-
Tiger Woods' DUI; The Fall of Tiger Woods; Curtis Blackwell; MSU Sexual Assault Investigation; Nick Hilton; Special Olympics; Weekend Winners. Coming back…
-
MSU Men's Basketball; NCAA Tournament Implications; Eron Harris; Women's Tennis; Sara Daavettila; Richard Hamilton Jersey Retirement; Weekend…
-
Super Bowl 51; Tom Brady; Atlanta Falcons; New England Patriots; NFL Hall of Fame; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports with Al Martin"…
-
NFL Playoffs; MSU Men's Basketball; MSU Women's Basketball; Alex Sims; Weekend Winners.The topic today was going to be football, but there wasn't any on…
-
MSU Men's Basketball, Tom Izzo, College Football Playoff Rankings, Detroit Lions, MSU Women's Volleyball and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…
-
Michigan State Football, Tyler O'Connor, Michigan Football, Adam Biggers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Weekend Winners.On today's "Current Sports…