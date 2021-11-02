© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Schor keeps seat as Lansing mayor, 4 elected to City Council

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published November 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
Andy Schor wearing a suit, smiling, in front of a mural
Courtesy Andy Schor
/
Andy Schor appears in a file photo.
Kathie_Dunbar.jpg
courtesy Kathie Dunbar

Updated on Nov. 2 at 11:25 p.m. ET

Andy Schor won another four years as Lansing mayor Tuesday, beating At-Large City Council Member Kathie Dunbar.

Schor, a former Democratic state representative, won handily with 64% of the 17,618 votes cast in the nonpartisan race.

"We'll represent 100% of the as we grow the city for the next four years," Schor promised Tuesday night.

He believes voters responded to equity efforts including the city’s distribution of housing assistance amid COVID-19.

“They saw that Lansing was active in helping out to make sure that we were able to get through the pandemic stronger and we were successful in that," he said.

Results are unofficial until they're certified by the board of canvassers in coming days, but it appears to be a somewhat smaller margin of victory compared to when Schor was first elected mayor in 2017 with 72% of the vote against then-City Council Member Judi Brown Clarke.

City of Lansing mayor (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 34 of 34 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Kathie Dunbar6,290
Andy Schor11,328

Who prevailed in Lansing City Council races?

City Council President Peter Spadafore kept his seat as the top vote-getter in the council's at-large race. He'll be joined by Jeffrey Brown who beat citywide candidates Claretta Duckett-Freeman and Rachel Willis.

Dunbar gave up her chance to run for another at-large term this fall because of her mayoral bid.

At-large Lansing City Council (vote for 2)
Precincts reported: 34 of 34 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Jeffrey Brown7,307
Claretta Duckett-Freeman7,110
Peter Spadafore9,296
Rachel R. Willis6,767

Jeremy Garza will serve another four years as a Ward 2 representative after winning against Oprah Revish in southeast Lansing.

Ward 2 Lansing City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 9 of 9 (100%)

CandidateTotal votes
Jeremy A. Garza2,847
Oprah Revish1,346

In northwest Lansing, incumbent Brian T. Jackson will keep his Ward 4 spot, defeating challenger Elvin Caldwell.

Ward 4 Lansing City Council (vote for 1)
Precincts reported: 11 of 11 (00%)

CandidateTotal votes
Elvin Caldwell2,074
Brian T. Jackson3,102

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
