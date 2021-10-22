Race for Lansing mayor: Schor outraises Dunbar 7 to 1 ahead of November election

Incumbent Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has outraised challenger Kathie Dunbar by a margin of more than seven to one ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

Schor's committee reported taking in $356,000 this election cycle as of Oct. 17.

Dunbar, an at-large city council member, disclosed donations totaling $48,783.

Schor's largest donation this election cycle was $21,000 from Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 333 PAC while Dunbar's largest contribution was $15,000 from the candidate to herself.

"He's obviously got quite a war chest," Dunbar said of Schor.

Schor did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

The totals don’t include outside spending from interest groups that buy their own ads to support candidates.

The Ingham County clerk slapped Dunbar with a $25 fine for filing a post-primary election report late, online records show.