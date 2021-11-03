© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

East Lansing residents elect Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon to city council

By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published November 3, 2021
Dana Watson (top left), George Brookover (bottom left) and Ron Bacon (right).
Courtesy
Dana Watson (top left), George Brookover (bottom left) and Ron Bacon (right).

A total of seven candidates vied for three seats on the East Lansing City Council Tuesday. Five candidates ran for two four-year terms and two candidates competed for a partial two-year term.

In the race for a four year term, incumbent Dana Watson received most of the votes with 2,275 (25%) cast in the nonpartisan race, according to an unofficial tally posted Tuesday night with all precincts reporting.

Watson says she’s excited at the prospect of continuing to serve on the council. She currently serves as mayor pro tem.

“I have a four year purpose in this city that will be embedded in maintaining what's good, reducing harm and moving rocks," she said.

Newcomer George Brookover was the winner of the city's second four-year term, receiving 24% of the votes cast (2,063), surpassing Chuck Grisby (1,783), Daniel Bollman (1,562) and Adam DeLay (1,015).

In a landslide win, Ron Bacon secured enough votes to remain on the council for the next two years. With 3,682 votes, or 83% of the ballots cast in that race, Bacon beat challenger Mikey Manuel (737).

“I'm really excited about the nature of the win, and I feel like it's just confirmation of the hard work of the campaign and all the people who supported me and everything else," he said.

Both Watson and Bacon were appointed last year to fill vacancies left by former Mayor Ruth Beier and former council member Mark Meadows, who resigned abruptly.

Election results are not official until they're certified by the State Board of Canvassers in the coming days.

City of East Lansing At Large City Council Member
(Vote for 2)
Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)

CandidatesTotal votes
Daniel E Bollman1,562
George Brookover2,063
Adam DeLay1,015
Chuck Grisby1,783
Dana Watson2,275
Write-In6

City of East Lansing Council Member Partial Term
(Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)

CandidatesTotal votes
Ron Bacon3,682
Mikey Manuel737
Write-In5

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
