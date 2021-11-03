East Lansing residents elect Dana Watson, George Brookover and Ron Bacon to city council

A total of seven candidates vied for three seats on the East Lansing City Council Tuesday. Five candidates ran for two four-year terms and two candidates competed for a partial two-year term.

In the race for a four year term, incumbent Dana Watson received most of the votes with 2,275 (25%) cast in the nonpartisan race, according to an unofficial tally posted Tuesday night with all precincts reporting.

Watson says she’s excited at the prospect of continuing to serve on the council. She currently serves as mayor pro tem.

“I have a four year purpose in this city that will be embedded in maintaining what's good, reducing harm and moving rocks," she said.

Newcomer George Brookover was the winner of the city's second four-year term, receiving 24% of the votes cast (2,063), surpassing Chuck Grisby (1,783), Daniel Bollman (1,562) and Adam DeLay (1,015).

In a landslide win, Ron Bacon secured enough votes to remain on the council for the next two years. With 3,682 votes, or 83% of the ballots cast in that race, Bacon beat challenger Mikey Manuel (737).

“I'm really excited about the nature of the win, and I feel like it's just confirmation of the hard work of the campaign and all the people who supported me and everything else," he said.

Both Watson and Bacon were appointed last year to fill vacancies left by former Mayor Ruth Beier and former council member Mark Meadows, who resigned abruptly.

Election results are not official until they're certified by the State Board of Canvassers in the coming days.

City of East Lansing At Large City Council Member

(Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)

Candidates Total votes Daniel E Bollman 1,562 George Brookover 2,063 Adam DeLay 1,015 Chuck Grisby 1,783 Dana Watson 2,275 Write-In 6

City of East Lansing Council Member Partial Term

(Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 17 of 17 (100%)