WKAR News

Meridian Twp. gives employees paid Fridays off in January and February

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published December 21, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
MEridian Township sign
Wikimedia Commons
A sign at the entrance to Meridian Township appears in 2010.

Meridian Township's non-emergency employees are getting paid days off on every Friday this January and February.

As a result, township offices will be closed on Fridays until March, although police, fire and emergency medical workers will keep working full weeks.

Township Manager Frank Walsh says he hopes staff get a chance to recharge amid the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really out of a concern for mental health and what's going on in this world and just trying to give people a break during what is a slower time in the township," Walsh said.

He added, "I think, at the end of the day, we'll have a better team and better service for it."

The eight extra days off coincide with 3% raises for about non-emergency staff. Police and fire personnel are getting larger raises at 3.5%.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
