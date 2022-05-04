© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Lansing School District voters OK issuing bonds to pay for renovations, classroom air conditioning

WKAR Public Media | By Sarah Lehr
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
Courtesy
/
flickr/League of Women Voters

Voters in the Lansing School District agreed Tuesday to let the school system borrow $129.7 million for capital improvements.

The bond issuance will pay for renovations at J.W. Sexton High School. The district also plans to rebuild four schools and to put air conditioning in all classrooms.

Property taxes are not expected to increase because the district is paying down old debt before taking on the new debt, officials say.

Mid-Michigan school tax renewals also pass

Voters in mid-Michigan also OK'd several tax renewals.

Charlotte School District voters extended a 0.5-mill property tax until 2029 to pay for playgrounds and a recreation system.

In the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District, voters renewed a 1-mill tax until 2032 to fund career and technical education programs.

All election results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers in coming days.

Sarah Lehr
Sarah Lehr is a politics and civics reporter for WKAR News.
