Michigan State University selects Kevin Guskiewicz as its new president

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees appointed Kevin Guskiewicz, who has served the last four years as chancellor of the University of North Carolina, as the MSU’s next president. During a virtual meeting on Friday morning, Trustees unanimously voted to select Guskiewicz.

“Doctor Guskiewicz is nationally recognized neuroscientist, academic leader and concussion researcher who not only continued to teach and conduct research as chancellor,” said Board of Trustee Chair Rema Vassar. “He did so while leading one of the nation’s premier universities in the flagship of the North Carolina system…and we are excited to have him lead MSU into this next era of prominence.”

Guskiewicz has been a part of UNC’s faculty for the last thirty years as chancellor, dean and faculty member. During his time he did extensive work in traumatic brain injuries. In 2011, Guskiewicz received the MacArthur Fellowship, known as "genius grants", for his research on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sports-related concussions. His contributions in the field of brain injuries have helped influence concussion guidelines in the NCAA and the NFL.

“He led the university community through challenges similar to those faced by Michigan State, including broadening in state tuition and state student access by increasing financial support operating during the COVID 19 pandemic, and comforting the campus following a fatal shooting,” said Trustee Dennis Denno. Denno served as the chair of the presidential committee.

MSU’s Board of Trustees began their search for the university 22nd president back in April, several months after former president Samuel Stanley Junior abruptly resigned citing loss of confidence in the board.

“Doctor Guskiewicz is a highly strategic leader,” trustee Brianna Scott said. “My board colleagues and I look forward to working with him to foster a culture of collaboration and earn the Spartan community's trust.”

Guskiewicz has also been appointed as a professor with tenure in MSU’s Department of Kinesiology College of Education.

“I look forward to upholding Michigan State University's important role and fundamental responsibility as a global public research university focused on giving back to the residents of Michigan and the world,” he said.

MSU enlisted the services of the Isacson, Miller firm to oversee the presidential search.

Collaborating with trustees Denno and Scott, the university conducted numerous campus-wide listening sessions to gather input on the community's aspirations for the next president.

During the search timeframe, MSU grappled with multiple controversies, including the dismissal of former football coach Mel Tucker for a breach of school conduct, and conflicts among the Board of Trustees, when Trustee Scott accused Trustee Chair Vassar of misconduct. The allegation prompted faculty members to demand the removal of Vassar and a comprehensive review of the university's accreditation.

Guskiewicz earned a B.S. in athletic training from West Chester University, M.S. in exercise physiology/athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh and Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of Virginia. He's expected to begin at MSU as president on March 4.