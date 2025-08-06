Inside the Collapse: WKAR Journalists Discuss Michigan’s Dying Malls

Malls across Mid-Michigan are facing a harsh reality — more closures, more vacancies, and fewer reasons to visit. For a month, WKAR News reporters fanned out across the region to investigate the state of local malls, from the Lansing Mall’s shuttered storefronts to the redevelopment efforts at Meridian Mall.

Now, WKAR News' Sophia Saliby sits down with reporters Anish Topiwala and Ed Coury for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what they found. The group reflects on what malls once meant to their communities, the economic and social forces behind the decline, and whether these sprawling spaces can find a second life.

Watch the video below.