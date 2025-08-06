© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Inside the Collapse: WKAR Journalists Discuss Michigan’s Dying Malls

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby,
Ed CouryAnish Topiwala
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:02 PM EDT
anish topiwala and ed coury in the studio

Malls across Mid-Michigan are facing a harsh reality — more closures, more vacancies, and fewer reasons to visit. For a month, WKAR News reporters fanned out across the region to investigate the state of local malls, from the Lansing Mall’s shuttered storefronts to the redevelopment efforts at Meridian Mall.

Now, WKAR News' Sophia Saliby sits down with reporters Anish Topiwala and Ed Coury for a behind-the-scenes conversation about what they found. The group reflects on what malls once meant to their communities, the economic and social forces behind the decline, and whether these sprawling spaces can find a second life.

Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
Ed Coury
Anish Topiwala
