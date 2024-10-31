2024 Election - All News
-
Five days after the general election, the vote between Republican Julie Maday and Democrat Rebecca Bahar-Cook is too close to call.
-
A contested proposal to change housing regulations in East Lansing passed Tuesday at the ballot box, but in the end may be decided by the courts.
-
With 95% of the precinct reported, the proposal stood at 35,518 yes to 36,138 no. Sheriff said a defeat would be "catastrophic" for the county.
-
The Associated Press called the race early Wednesday morning.
-
Sheriff said defeat will have "catastrophic" effects on county.
-
Delta township supervisor Ken Fletcher received 12,114 votes according to Eaton county unofficial election results.
-
In the races for Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, and County Clerk, all three Democratic incumbents held on to their seats.
-
It may take a week or more for all results to be known. That doesn't mean there was election fraud.
-
Organizing teacher says said he encourages all students to participate in the democratic process.
-
Organizations that encourage the youth vote say many students are excited about the upcoming election and a number of hot-topic issues are motivating them to vote, however young people may still be hesitant to step into the voting booth.