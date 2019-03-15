Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 15, 2019

By Al Martin 46 minutes ago

Credit Creative Commons/Wikimedia Commons

Happy "Fri-yay"! On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we give you updates on MSU's opening game of the Big Ten Tourney against Ohio State.  Then Al is joined by Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News to talk about Russell Westbrooks recent run-ins with fans and the bigger issue of fan behavior at NBA games. Later Johnny Lewis joins the show for another edition of Fit Friday's. That and more on this edition of Current Sports!

Episode 1391

