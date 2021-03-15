Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | March 15, 2021 | MSU Makes It 23 Straight / DeShaun Tate Joins To Break It Down

By 28 minutes ago

It's official! The Michigan State men's basketball team has made it to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament. We talk about the First Four matchup against UCLA and break down the bracket with DeShaun Tate of 'TatesTakeHoops."


DeShaun Tate of 'TatesTakeHoops.'
Credit DeShaun Tate

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into all things college basketball and March Madness! The bracket was revealed yesterday, just minutes after Illinois was crowned Big Ten Tournament champions. Al invites DeShaun Tate, hoops expert and founder of "TatesTakeHoops" to help breakdown the bracket. What are the chances that MSU can beat UCLA in Thursday's First Four game? Can Michigan live up to the hype as a one-seed? Who are the sleepers in this year's tourney? Tate has those answers, and more! 

Episode 1763

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Al Martin
Deshaun Tate
TatesTakeHoops
College Basketball
March Madness
Basketball
Bracketology
UCLA
College Hoops
Michigan
Maryland
Illinois
Big Ten Tournament
Indianapolis
COVID
Hoops
MSU Basketball
Spartans