Current Sports | March 15, 2021 | MSU Makes It 23 Straight / DeShaun Tate Joins To Break It Down

It's official! The Michigan State men's basketball team has made it to its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament. We talk about the First Four matchup against UCLA and break down the bracket with DeShaun Tate of 'TatesTakeHoops."

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into all things college basketball and March Madness! The bracket was revealed yesterday, just minutes after Illinois was crowned Big Ten Tournament champions. Al invites DeShaun Tate, hoops expert and founder of "TatesTakeHoops" to help breakdown the bracket. What are the chances that MSU can beat UCLA in Thursday's First Four game? Can Michigan live up to the hype as a one-seed? Who are the sleepers in this year's tourney? Tate has those answers, and more!

Episode 1763