Current Sports | May 26, 2021 | Capacity At Sports Stadiums, How Comfortable Do You Feel?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the many sporting venues that have announced full capacity for fans. How do you feel about attending a packed sporting event? Also, we dive into the NBA playoffs and discuss wildly entertaining first round. Headliners are also on tap as we highlight the Diamond Classic, MSU football transfer news, an update on the Keith Appling arrest, and more.

Episode 1795