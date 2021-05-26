Related Program: 
Current Sports | May 26, 2021 | Capacity At Sports Stadiums, How Comfortable Do You Feel?

By 2 hours ago

Many sporting venues across the nation will be allowing full capacity for spectators very soon. How comfortable do you feel about attending big crowds to watch your favorite team?


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we highlight the many sporting venues that have announced full capacity for fans. How do you feel about attending a packed sporting event? Also, we dive into the NBA playoffs and discuss wildly entertaining first round. Headliners are also on tap as we highlight the Diamond Classic, MSU football transfer news,  an update on the Keith Appling arrest, and more.

Episode 1795

