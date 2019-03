What can a pick-up basketball game do for your health?

Current Sports with Al Martin hits you with another edition of Fit Fridays with Blessed Body Training Founder Johnny Lewis. This week, Lewis tells of the health benefits associated with the game of basketball. What specific muscles are used during a pick-up game at the local rec? Also, Lewis brings to you a pasta recipe that will awaken your tastebuds and help with your protein intake. Stay blessed!