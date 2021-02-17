Related Programs: 
Ingham County Catching Up On Canceled Vaccinations

  • Linda Vail Zoom image
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

Ingham County’s top health official says the rescheduling of COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to Tuesday’s winter storm shouldn’t have a great effect on wait times.


The Ingham County Health Department had been planning to administer about 1,000 vaccinations a day at the MSU Pavilion this week, based on the amount of vaccine on hand. Health Officer Linda Vail says there is capacity for rescheduling those appointments over the rest of the week. “We really anticipate that we probably can do more like 1,400, 1,500 a day," Vail says, "and it might actually be more than that.”

Detroit took a different approach. Appointments canceled on Tuesday were shifted to the same time on Saturday.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 260 COVID-19 deaths in Ingham County, and 66 people are currently hospitalized at Sparrow and McLaren Greater Lansing hospitals.

