Ingham Health Officer Supports Raising Restaurant Capacity

By 1 hour ago
  • Linda Vail Zoom image
    Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, speaking with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday

Ingham County’s top health official supports the announcement Tuesday that indoor capacity at restaurants will be raised from 25-percent to 50-percent.


Under new state guidelines taking effect Friday, restaurant tables must be six feet apart and hold no more than six people. The dining curfew is also moving from 10 to 11 p.m.

Larger restaurants will have a capacity limit of 100 people.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says as long as restaurants observe the rules, a cap of 100 eases her mind. “I don’t think 500 people indoors anywhere would be a good idea right now," Vail says, "even if it’s 50-percent of their capacity.”

The order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also allows indoor arenas with a capacity below 10,000 to admit 375 people; larger stadiums are allowed 750 people. Outdoor facilities can admit up to 1,000.

Vail also backs the announcement that restrictions on nursing home visits are being eased. MDHHS guidelines will now allow visits to facilities where there hasn’t been a new COVID-19 case for 14 days. Indoor visitors over the age of 13 will be subject to testing.

Vail applauds a cautious approach that includes high resident vaccination rates. "That creates a much safer environment," she concludes, "as well as there being just a compelling need to deal with the mental health issues around isolation with our elderly population that are in skilled nursing facilities, long-term care facilities, as well as their family members. So, I think it’s a good move.”

Under the new order, visitors must be masked while maintaining six feet of spacing from residents. It also encourages communal dining and group activities for residents.

Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19
Ingham County Health Department
Health
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
news

Whitmer: Michigan Will Loosen Capacity Limits For Businesses

By David Eggert | Associated Press 1 hour ago
Courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The revised state health department order will take effect Friday and last through April 19.

Whitmer Defends “Vulnerability Index” As Part Of Vaccine Plan

By Mar 1, 2021
Courtesy / Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer had an online meeting Monday with Black business leaders. She asked for help getting the Legislature to adopt her budget plans – including COVID-19 response funding.

2020 Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

By WKAR Staff Feb 8, 2021
Illustration of Virus
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

Para obtener información sobre COVID-19 en español, haga clic aquí.

For 2021 coronavirus updates, click here.

6:01 p.m. Tue. 12/29/20

Nearly a thousand health care workers in Ingham County are getting Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine every week.

Informacion En Vivo. Coronavirus En La Región De Lansing

By & WKAR STAFF & Manuel Chavez Jan 20, 2021
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS / CDC

Estar bien informado es responsabilidad de todos. Infórmese bien de lugares creíbles, profesionales, y de fuentes oficiales.