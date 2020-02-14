Klages Trial In The Hands Of Jury

The trial of former MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages is in the hands of the jury Friday afternoon. She’s charged with lying to police during their investigation into sexual assaults committed by Larry Nassar.

Two former youth gymnasts had claimed they told Klages they were being abused in 1997, something she has denied remembering ever happened.

Prosecutors for the Attorney General’s office hammered on a theme of “the truth matters” in closing arguments. The testimony of the two athletes match, it was argued, and Klages had reasons to lie about such an encounter.

The defense closed with an argument that the jury could believe the accusers and believe that Klages doesn’t remember such a meeting. They also pointed out that Klages had sent her own children and granddaughter to Nassar for treatment in the years since 1997.