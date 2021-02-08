Live Updates: Coronavirus In The Lansing Region

Regular updates from WKAR News about the regional response to the pandemic.

11:40 a.m. Mon. 02/08/21

The coronavirus variant B.1.1.7. has been identified in Eaton County. According to early research by the CDC, the variant may be more easily spread and deadlier.

As of now, current COVID-19 vaccines seem to work against the new variant.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first discovered in Great Britain. There have been cases of the new variant in Michigan since January, but this is the first identified case in Eaton County.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department highly encourages people to continue following these precautions:

When you are eligible for the vaccine, get the COVID-19 vaccine;

Wear a face covering over your mouth and nose when you are around others;

Stay six feet away from others;

Make sure indoor spaces are properly ventilated; and,

Wash your hands often.

– Amanda Barberena

5:12 p.m. Mon. 02/01/21

More than one million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered successfully in Michigan. This milestone makes Michigan seventh in the country for vaccinations.

Governor Whitmer plans to use $90 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to increase the number of vaccinations per day to 50,000.

She also plans to use an additional $575 million in federal funding to increase COVID-19 testing, tracing and lab capacity in the state.

– Amanda Barberena

12:09 p.m. Mon. 02/01/21

Michigan State University is observing a period of enhanced physical distancing until Saturday, February 13. According to an email sent to MSU on-campus residents, COVID-19 cases have been increasing since students moved to campus for the spring semester.

For the next two weeks, on-campus residents can only leave their rooms if they are doing the following:

Picking up food from a dining hall

Going to an in-person class

Going to or from work

Conducting research

Dropping off a sample for MSU’s COVID-19 Early Detection program

Receiving medical care

Exercising outside with two people distanced or less

Accessing internet

On-campus residents are also not allowed to have visitors during this time.

Those who don’t comply with the enhanced physical distancing period could be removed from their on-campus housing without a refund, and they could face suspension or expulsion from MSU.

– Amanda Barberena

12:42 p.m. Fri. 01/29/21

The East Lansing City Council passed an ordinance Thursday stating that those who live or visit East Lansing must follow local and state public health orders. If not, they could receive a municipal civil infraction, and they could have to pay a fine up to $500. The ordinance started today, January 29, and will continue until the council decides to amend or repeal it.

COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in East Lansing are as follows:

Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and two households.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people and three households in parts of East Lansing. The restricted area stretches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive and is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east, including properties adjacent to those streets.

Outdoor gatherings at residential venues throughout the remainder of the community are limited to no more than 25 people and three households.

All persons participating in gatherings must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose, including gathering for the purpose of transportation and at businesses, offices, schools, organized events and more.

Face masks are required within the boundaries of the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority, both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces.

– Amanda Barberena

4:56 p.m. Wed. 01/27/21

Starting January 29, people ages 65-69 in Ingham County will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Ingham County Health Department. The health department cautions that demand for the vaccine still exceeds the supply.

In the next few weeks, people that are eligible for the vaccine and have registered with the Ingham County Health Department may receive a scheduling link via email. The registration form is available here.

As of now, appointments are Friday evenings starting February 9. The health department estimates there are 17,500 people in Ingham County who are between 65 and 69.

Groups that are currently prioritized for the vaccine include healthcare workers, first responders, teachers, childcare workers and now people 65 and older.

– Amanda Barberena

9:48 p.m. Tue. 01/19/21

A new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus has appeared in Michigan. Ingham County’s top health official is urging residents not to let their guard down.

The new coronavirus variant was detected in a Washtenaw County woman over the weekend. She had recently traveled to the United Kingdom, where the strain was first discovered.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says there’s no change in how the new strain is transmitted, by droplets and aerosol, and the prevention advice we’ve been getting will continue to work. She explains that "the degree to which we get adherence to mask wearing, avoiding social gatherings, distancing, all of those things we've been talking about, will protect us from that as well."

As of Tuesday, there have been 229 COVID-19 deaths reported in Ingham County, 34 so far in January.

Also Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $5.6 billion dollar plan to end the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

Some of the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan’s priorities include education funding, vaccine distribution, and support for small businesses.

The request goes to the Michigan State Legislature Wednesday.

-Scott Pohl and Karel Vega

12:43 p.m. Mon. 01/18/21

Starting January 19, eligible small businesses in Michigan that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a grant.

Applications for the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program are available from 9AM January 19 until noon on the 22.

$55 million has been set aside by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Businesses could receive up to $20,000 if they had to fully close during the pandemic, while those that remained partially open can receive up to $15,000.

Businesses applying for grants must meet the following requirements:

On November 17, 2020, the business must have 1 to 100 employees;

The business must show they were impacted by the “gatherings and face mask orders”;

There must be an income loss because of the COVID-19 safety orders;

The business needs funds to pay for rent, mortgage payments, payroll, utility expenses and more; and,

The business is not an entertainment or live music venue that is eligible for the Michigan Stage Survival grant program.

– Amanda Barberena

4:53 p.m. Wed. 01/13/21

Starting January 16, non-contact sports and indoor group exercise can reopen. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said people must remain masked and socially distanced.

The new health order is in effect until January 31. Indoor dining and contact sports not at the professional level are still closed, however, the department hopes to open indoor dining in Michigan on February 1. Indoor residential gatherings remain at a ten-person maximum between two households.

The health department reported that hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients has decreased from 19.6% on December 4 to 12%. The overall positivity rate has plateaued, however, MDHHS said that COVID-19 case rates have increased from 239 cases per million on December 25 to 266 cases per million.

– Amanda Barberena

7:21 p.m. Tue. 01/05/21

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the state of Michigan will soon begin sending more COVID-19 vaccine to the county.

A week ago, Vail told reporters that Ingham County was vaccinating 1,000 health care providers a week, but had the capacity for more if they had more vaccine. Since then, the state has agreed with her request. “We were getting 975 a week," Vail explains. "Next week, we’re getting 1,950, but we’re also getting an additional 975 to give second doses to the people that were vaccinated three weeks ago.”

She hopes her department will provide those 3,000 vaccinations over the course of three days.

To date, Ingham County has 189 COVID-related deaths.

- Scott Pohl