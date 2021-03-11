Related Programs: 
New Business Competition Encourages Stability Through Pandemic

  • Garlin Gilchrist screenshot image
    Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist appears in a video on the Lansing Built to Last website.
    Courtesy image / Lansing Built to Last

The winner of a new emergency-resistant business competition will get free office space in downtown Lansing, and other support like legal counsel and business insurance.


The program is called Lansing Built to Last. It’s open to new businesses and those that have existed for less than two years that have a plan to operate through the pandemic, and after.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist appears in a message on the Lansing Built to Last website. “The winner will receive support to help them launch their first year of business," Gilchrist states in the video, "including a rent-free building in downtown Lansing, free marketing and branding support, and IT support.”

Tim Daman, President and CEO of the Greater Lansing Chamber of Commerce, says the winner will get free Chamber resources. “There’s branding," he explains, "and I think visibility through some of our online directories that we have, and so just a lot of exposure and visibility and connecting opportunities.”

The intent to compete deadline is March 20th. A business plan is due on April 14th, and finalist interviews will be held on April 29th and 30th. Any Michigan resident can apply.

