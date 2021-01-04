Sparrow Hospital Discharges 1,000th COVID-19 Patient

More than a thousand COVID-19 patients have been treated and released by Sparrow Hospital in Lansing since March.

Sparrow crossed the milestone last week of 1,000 COVID-19 patient discharges. The number has now passed 1,100.

Dr. Alan Vierling is president of Sparrow Hospital. He says the “almost mind-boggling” numbers speak to the prevalence of the disease, adding "that is 10,000 patient days. It’s hundreds of thousands of nursing hours.”

“It’s a huge community impact," Dr. Vierling concludes, "but is also a big impact on the entire health care system. It’s really amazing when you look at those numbers.”

Sparrow also recently began allowing some family visits with COVID patients.

At McClaren Greater Lansing Hospital, 322 COVID patients have been successfully treated and sent home.