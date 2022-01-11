Georgia crowned national champions of the college football world; Tom Izzo's frustration with COVID-19 | Current Sports | Jan. 11, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's college football national championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The Bulldogs proved victorious! Al tells of how the Mel Tucker Georgia connection aided in the success of this year's historic accomplishment. Also, Tom Izzo spoke to the media for the first time since the postponement of Saturday's men's college basketball matchup against Michigan. Listen to why he believes there's a lack of transparency happening within the sport.

Episode 1902