© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Georgia crowned national champions of the college football world; Tom Izzo's frustration with COVID-19 | Current Sports | Jan. 11, 2022

Published January 11, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
A football helmet and football on the football field.

Congrats to the Georgia Bulldogs!

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's college football national championship game between Georgia and Alabama. The Bulldogs proved victorious! Al tells of how the Mel Tucker Georgia connection aided in the success of this year's historic accomplishment. Also, Tom Izzo spoke to the media for the first time since the postponement of Saturday's men's college basketball matchup against Michigan. Listen to why he believes there's a lack of transparency happening within the sport.

Episode 1902

Tags

Current Sports with Al MartinMSU footballCollege BasketballMichigan BasketballCrisler CenterMSU BasketballTom IzzoMel TuckerNick SabanGeorgia BulldogsAlabama Football
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin