portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Tuck Comin'...How Mel Tucker is building an MSU football recruiting class of historic proportions; Detroit Tigers hold players-only meeting; NBA Finals Game 6 predictions | Current Sports | June 16, 2022

Published June 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
Tucker_Instagram.png
Instagram / MSU Athletics
/

The 2023 recruiting class for MSU football is turning out to be one for the books! How is Mel Tucker doing it?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we dive into the incredible recruiting run that MSU football coach Mel Tucker is on. The Spartans have landed multiple four-star recruits in the last few days, currently ranked in the top-10 of the national recruiting rankings. What is Tucker doing that is attracting big time national talent to East Lansing? Also, the Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a free-fall, leading to a players-only meeting after yesterday's loss to the Chicago White Sox. Can the team get the wheels back on the tracks? And, thoughts / predictions on tonight's Game 6 of the NBA Finals as the Boston Celtics play host to the Golden State Warriors!

Episode 1978

Tags

Current Sports with Al Martin NBANBA FinalsBoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsMel TuckerMSU Football TeamCFB RecruitingDetroit Tigers
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
