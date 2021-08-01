-
Spartans Athletic Director Bill Beekman welcomes Mike Brand to MSU Today. Brand is Executive Director of Wharton Center for the Performing Arts.Brand…
Monday on WKAR, we brought you an introduction to the newly announced 2020-2021 season of the Wharton Center of Performing Arts and their popular Broadway…
Today, the Wharton Center for Performing Arts on the MSU campus announced their 2020-2021 season. WKAR’s Jamie Paisley has more about the theatrical…
For this April 16th, Public Radio Music Day, WKAR has been checking in with various arts and cultural leaders to see how they and their organizations are…
Monday night, superstar violinist Joshua Bell will be in East Lansing at the Wharton Center, bringing his London-based ensemble, The Academy of St.…
Maestro Timothy Muffitt of the Lansing Symphony came to the WKAR Studios to speak with classical host Jamie Paisley about this weekend's "Masterworks 4"…
A Grammy Award-nominated chamber music group has spent the week in East Lansing, working with MSU College of Music students ahead of a Wharton Center…
The musical 'Hamilton' begins its 3-week run at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts in East Lansing on May 14. The producer behind the mega-hit is a…
Elliot Wuu is only a teenager and the Lansing Symphony has brought him to town to help close their concert season at the Wharton Center.JAMIE PAISLEY: As…
Michigan’s State’s College of Music is teaming up with MSU’s James Madison College to present a Symphony. But one with a lot of emotional weight to it.…