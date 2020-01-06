Current Sports | January 2, 2020 | Will Jim Harbaugh Ever Win Big?

Alabama tops Michigan | Big Ten football bowl overview | James Moore feature | David Stern dies

It's the first Current Sports with Al Martin show of the 2020 calendar! On today's show we dive into Citrus Bowl win from Alabama over Michigan. What does this mean for the Jim Harbaugh era and will he ever win the big games on a consistent basis? We also take a broader look at how the Big Ten performed overall this bowl season. Al then plays his "Moore to the Story" feature centered on former MSU fullback great James Moore. Final thoughts are given on the passing of former NBA commissioner, David Stern, to close the hour.

Episode 1567