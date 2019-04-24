Julius Marble Signs With MSU Basketball

Michigan State men's basketball adds top recruit in late signing period.

Julius Marble, a three-star power forward basketball recruit from Dallas (Dallas Jesuit), made it official on Wednesday morning. Marble has signed his national letter of intent to play for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball team next season.

Marble is the third signed recruit for the Spartans, joining Mark 'Rocket' Watts Jr., who signed earlier this week, and Malik Hall.

Michigan State will be without seniors Kenny Goins and Matt McQuaid next year. The Spartans also lose Nick Ward, who has decided to enter the NBA Draft and not return to MSU. Junior guard Cassius Winston has announced that he is returning to the team for his senior campaign.