Nassar Takes Sentencing Appeal To MI Supreme Court

Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar is again appealing the prison sentence he got from Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina in 2018, this time, to the Michigan Supreme Court.

The appeals that have been filed by the former Michigan State University doctor are based on an assertion that judge Aquilina overstepped her bounds by allowing dozens of sexual assault survivors to speak, as well as in her own remarks when sentencing Nassar to decades in prison. In December, the state Court of Appeals rejected Nassar’s effort to be resentenced by a different judge on a vote of two to one.

State attorneys have until March 16th to respond to this latest filing.

Nassar is currently in a federal prison in Florida, serving a 60-year sentence for child pornography charges. He also faces 40 to 125 years in prison in Eaton County. His federal sentence must be served before the others begin.