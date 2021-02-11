Related Programs: 
Transportation Services Offer Free Rides To Vaccination Sites

  • Bradley T. Funkhouser Zoom image
    CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser, via Zoom

Lansing’s Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is teaming with services in Clinton and Eaton counties to provide free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites.


CATA is coordinating transportation with Clinton Transit and Eatran to make sure transportation and cost don’t prevent people from getting vaccinated.

CATA CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser says he’s offered to help the other two neighboring counties if they want to expand services, with money from a federal grant. “If they’re giving out vaccine seven days a week," Funkhouser says, "then we need to be operating seven days a week and keeping those lines full, and we will do everything we need to do to get people safely to those sites and home.”

In Ingham County, CATA will accept free ride appointments to sites like McLaren Greater Lansing, the Frandor shopping center and the MSU Pavillion without needing to leave the vehicle. At the Lansing Mall site, the passenger will need to walk inside for their shot.

