EAST LANSING, MI; Oct. 21, 2022 -- WKAR Public Media recently received a Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) grant from the Department of Education to leverage ATSC 3.0 television technology to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan.
WKAR has a new voice on the airwaves bringing you the latest in mid-Michigan political news.
The award-winning teams at WKAR have another honor to hang on their wall. The WKAR entry in the 2022 MSU Homecoming parade took the award for best MSU Departmental Float.
10am WEEKDAYS on WKAR HD 23.1 beginning Oct. 3, 2022 | Rosie’s Rules stars 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, a Mexican-American girl just beginning to learn about the wow-mazing world beyond her family walls.
On Aug. 18, 2022, WKAR Public Media hosted a gathering of community leaders and special guests to help launch a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service.
Nearly 400 community members recently visited WKAR Public Media to commemorate one hundred years of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities.
To kick off a yearlong celebration of a Century of Service, this week WKAR hosted a special event featuring congratulatory remarks from MSU President Samuel Stanley, PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger, NPR President and CEO John Lansing and other prominent media leaders.
This month, WKAR kicks off a yearlong celebration of a century of service to the mid-Michigan and Spartan communities. The public is invited to WKAR studios on Aug. 20 to join the celebration.
More than 80 aspiring young scientists turned out for the Curious Crew casting call held earlier this month. With each child accompanied by parents, guardians, and tag-a-longs, an estimated 200 community members got an inside look at WKAR TV studios during the 3 hours of auditions.
After spending many hours reporting news for the Capital Region’s PBS and NPR station, WKAR Politics and Civics Reporter Sarah Lehr will be moving to Madison, WI to report for Wisconsin Public Radio.