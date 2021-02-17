Current Sports | February 17, 2021 | Tournament Hopes Vanishing For MSU Hoops, Tough Pill To Swallow

The Michigan State men's basketball team fell to Purdue last night, marking a second straight loss in the Big Ten Conference for the Spartans. Al talks about how the NCAA Tournament streak for the program just went out the door.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap last night's MSU men's basketball loss at the hands of Purdue. Al breaks down the glaring woes of the team. Hear from junior guard Aaron Henry and head coach Tom Izzo, who displayed obvious frustration with the way this season has gone. Al tells you why the NCAA Tournament streak of 22-straight appearances will finally be broken and what it means for the brand of MSU basketball. That, and more.

Episode 1741