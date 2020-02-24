Related Program: 
Current Sports | February 24, 2020 | Kobe Bryant Memorial And NCAA Transfer Rule

Kobe Bryant Memorial; NCAA transfer rule; Tom Izzo press conference; Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 


On today’s Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the heaviness that is today’s Kobe Bryant ‘Celebration of Life’ in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Al reflects on the impact that Kobe’s death has had all around the world and how the moment still doesn’t still feel real. Also, we talk about the NCAA mulling over a new transfer rule that will give student-athletes immediate eligibility to play after transferring once. Al describes why giving the student-athlete more power is exactly what this rule justly does. We then bring to you Tom Izzo’s MSU men’s basketball press conference. Listen to how Izzo and the Spartans plan on preparing for Iowa on Tuesday night. That, and more! 

