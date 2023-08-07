WKAR News Earns Top Michigan APME Awards for 2022

EAST LANSING, MI; August 7, 2023 – The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation award from Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (APME) for 2022. The team at the public broadcasting station serving mid-Michigan also earned thirteen first place and six second place awards.

APME is a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders and journalism educators that works closely with the Associated Press to promote journalism excellence. The Michigan chapter of the APME announced the awards on July 20.

“I'm so proud that our news team has earned the Outstanding News Operation award for the third year in a row,” said Drew Henderson, WKAR senior director of radio operations. “It's indicative of WKAR's commitment to local news, which wouldn't be possible without financial support from our generous donors.”

Michigan APME honors are awarded in three print, one television, and two radio divisions. WKAR competes in Radio Division II.

Outstanding News Operation awards are given in each division, based on points earned by winning in other categories. This marks the second year in a row that WKAR has been named Outstanding News Operation in Radio Division II.

RADIO DIVISION II

General Excellence – Outstanding News Operation

WKAR-FM/AM

Best Multimedia Storytelling

First Place: Detroit zoo's penguins waddle back to exhibit after a two-year closure

Best Enterprise Reporting

First Place: Michigan parents still scrambling to find formula for their babies despite formula plant's reopening

Second Place: Michigan is undercounting COVID cases. At-home testing is one reason why

Best Use of Sound

First Place: Riding the rails of the North Pole Express

Best Digital Presence

First Place: WKAR-FM/AM

Best Sportscast

First Place: Current Sports - Brendan Schabath discusses chasing the play-by-play dream

Second Place: Current Sports - 'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl

Best Sports Feature Story

First Place: A conversation with Jim Bibbs, MSU's first Black coach

Best Sports Coverage

First Place: Ingham County Parks unveils bicycle playground for kids of all ages

Best Weathercast

First Place: Winter storm likely to impact holiday travel

Best Feature Story

First Place: As WKAR Turns 100, A Look Back At Its History

Second Place: 100 years ago, a Star was born in an Olds town

Best Public Service

First Place: MSU researchers help develop mobile app to identify potential Lyme disease-carrying ticks

Second Place: Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads

Best Use of Photography

First Place: In photos: Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts its annual Garden Tour

Best Documentary

First Place: La lucha por licencias para inmigrantes indocumentados en Michigan

Best Reporter/Anchor

Second Place: Best Anchor - Sophia Saliby

Best Investigative Reporting

First Place: 'Just kind of bracing for the worst possible scenario': Michigan inmates worry as omicron spreads