WKAR News Earns Top Michigan APME Awards for 2022
EAST LANSING, MI; August 7, 2023 – The radio news team at WKAR Public Media at Michigan State University has earned the Outstanding News Operation award from Michigan Associated Press Media Editors (APME) for 2022. The team at the public broadcasting station serving mid-Michigan also earned thirteen first place and six second place awards.
APME is a nonprofit group of newsroom leaders and journalism educators that works closely with the Associated Press to promote journalism excellence. The Michigan chapter of the APME announced the awards on July 20.
“I'm so proud that our news team has earned the Outstanding News Operation award for the third year in a row,” said Drew Henderson, WKAR senior director of radio operations. “It's indicative of WKAR's commitment to local news, which wouldn't be possible without financial support from our generous donors.”
Michigan APME honors are awarded in three print, one television, and two radio divisions. WKAR competes in Radio Division II.
Outstanding News Operation awards are given in each division, based on points earned by winning in other categories. This marks the second year in a row that WKAR has been named Outstanding News Operation in Radio Division II.
RADIO DIVISION II
General Excellence – Outstanding News Operation
WKAR-FM/AM
Best Multimedia Storytelling
First Place: Detroit zoo's penguins waddle back to exhibit after a two-year closure
Best Enterprise Reporting
First Place: Michigan parents still scrambling to find formula for their babies despite formula plant's reopening
Second Place: Michigan is undercounting COVID cases. At-home testing is one reason why
Best Use of Sound
First Place: Riding the rails of the North Pole Express
Best Digital Presence
First Place: WKAR-FM/AM
Best Sportscast
First Place: Current Sports - Brendan Schabath discusses chasing the play-by-play dream
Second Place: Current Sports - 'Tunnelgate'? Recapping the MSU / Michigan postgame brawl
Best Sports Feature Story
First Place: A conversation with Jim Bibbs, MSU's first Black coach
Best Sports Coverage
First Place: Ingham County Parks unveils bicycle playground for kids of all ages
Best Weathercast
First Place: Winter storm likely to impact holiday travel
Best Feature Story
First Place: As WKAR Turns 100, A Look Back At Its History
Second Place: 100 years ago, a Star was born in an Olds town
Best Public Service
First Place: MSU researchers help develop mobile app to identify potential Lyme disease-carrying ticks
Second Place: Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads
Best Use of Photography
First Place: In photos: Greater Lansing Food Bank hosts its annual Garden Tour
Best Documentary
First Place: La lucha por licencias para inmigrantes indocumentados en Michigan
Best Reporter/Anchor
Second Place: Best Anchor - Sophia Saliby
Best Investigative Reporting
First Place: 'Just kind of bracing for the worst possible scenario': Michigan inmates worry as omicron spreads
Best Continuing Coverage
Second Place: MSU president resigns following Title IX controversy