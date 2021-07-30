Current Sports | July 30, 2021 | Cade Cunningham Goes No. 1 To Pistons, Lakers Flub On Westbrook

It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered on the Los Angeles Lakers / Washington Wizards trade that sent NBA star Russell Westbrook to the west coast.

A packed Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports with Al Martin! Last night marked the start of a new era for the Detroit Pistons organization, as they drafted Oklahoma State University star Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. What does this mean for the future of the Pistons? Also, Al addresses the one problem he had with last night's commentary surrounding the Cunningham pick. And, in the midst of the NBA Draft fun, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards pulled-off the trade that everyone is buzzing about; Russell Westbrook to the purple and gold. Al explains why the trade is a lose-lose for both teams, especially the Lakers. That, and more.

Episode 1824