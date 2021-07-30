Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | July 30, 2021 | Cade Cunningham Goes No. 1 To Pistons, Lakers Flub On Westbrook

By 15 minutes ago

It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered on the Los Angeles Lakers / Washington Wizards trade that sent NBA star Russell Westbrook to the west coast. 


Credit Flickr / Creative Commons

A packed Fri-YAY edition of Current Sports with Al Martin! Last night marked the start of a new era for the Detroit Pistons organization, as they drafted Oklahoma State University star Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. What does this mean for the future of the Pistons? Also, Al addresses the one problem he had with last night's commentary surrounding the Cunningham pick. And, in the midst of the NBA Draft fun, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards pulled-off the trade that everyone is buzzing about; Russell Westbrook to the purple and gold. Al explains why the trade is a lose-lose for both teams, especially the Lakers. That, and more.

Episode 1824

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
NBA Draft
Los Angeles Lakers
Washington Wizards
Russell Westbrook
Lebron James
Anthony Davis
Oklahoma State
Tori Franklin
Taylor Mansen
East Lansing High School
2020 Tokyo Olympics
Troy Weaver
NBA
Adam Silver
Detroit
Buffs
Cartier
Malika Andrews
Jalen Rose